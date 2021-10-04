Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is going through a tough time since Sunday night. His 23-year-old son Aryan Khan has been arrested by the NCB over his presence in a drug party at a Mumbai cruise. As many as 8 people have been arrested by the officials and some of them are already under judicial custody. Salman Khan, Pooja Bhatt amongst others have now come in support of the superstar.

Boycott Bollywood has been trending ever since Aryan’s name popped up in the drug case. Many have been questioning SRK’s upbringing and slamming the superstar for the whole case. It is said that the star kid has been booked over charges of consuming Charas.

Amidst it all, Pooja Bhatt took to her Twitter handle and landed support for Shah Rukh Khan. She wrote, “I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass.”

Hansal Mehta too wrote, “It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk”

Yesterday, right after the news broke in, Suniel Shetty had shown support to Shah Rukh and his son. He said that he loves Aryan and is waiting for the truth to prevail.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan too visited Shah Rukh Khan’s house late last night. Paparazzi spotted him in his car outside Mannat. Pictures of the same are viral all over the internet.

Aryan Khan will be appealing for bail at a regular court today. His lawyer Satish Maneshinde settled for 1-day custody with the NCB. However, he claimed that his client was not found with any drugs while screening by the authorities at the Mumbai Cruise.

