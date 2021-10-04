Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Ghanshyam Nayak passed away yesterday. He was suffering from prolonged illness and even battling cancer. Everyone was left in shock as their beloved ‘Natu Kaka’ isn’t between them anymore. Now, producer Asit Kumarr Modi has shared some precious memories about Nayak while mourning his loss.

Asit Kumarr Modi was the first who informed about Ghanshyam Nayak’s death on Twitter. Now, in an interview, Modi shared how committed Nayak was towards TMKOC. He even shared that much before TMKOC, he was good friends with the veteran actor.

Advertisement

Talking to ETimes, Asit Kumarr Modi said, “Ghanshyam bhai was not only connected with me because of Taarak, I have known him for more than two decades because he has acted in many of my TV shows, earlier, too. But I do admit that his role as Natukaka got immensely popular and he got the much-deserved fame for his talent and hard work.”

Modi even shared that Ghanshyam Nayak was ill since last year, but still shot an episode when the entire Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team was in Daman. He remembered how they use to celebrate Nayak’s birthday on the set.

“It was difficult to meet him in the last couple of months because he was not keeping well. Taarak… has lost a very important and talented actor and I would say Gujarati theatre and television values his contribution. He kept telling me, ‘I want to work till the last day of my life’,” Modi continued.

Even Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda mourned the loss of Ghanshyam Nayak. He shared his father Suresh Rajda and Nayak were really good friends, as the latter acted in Rajda’s several plays.

Must Read: When Taarak Mehta Fame Munmun Dutta Revealed Her Married Friends Have Crush On Her: “Which Woman Doesn’t Get Such Attention?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube