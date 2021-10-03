Advertisement

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 has finally started and fans of the show are now glued to the TV screens. Much to everyone’s surprise popular TV actor Karan Kundrra is a part of it. Now the actor reveals what made him accept the offer. Scroll down to know more.

Every year, Dil Hi Toh Hai actor is suspected to be part of the controversial reality show. However, much to everyone’s disappointment, he never became a part of the show. Now the actor has finally agreed to become part of the show and fans are quite excited about it.

During a conversation with Bollywood Life, Karan Kundrra said, “Yes, har saal speculations mein naam ata hai. Aur iss baar meri kafi meetings bhi hui aur kafi discussions hui. Unn sab meetings and discussions mein I felt it all made sense. All things feel into place and it looked good. Aur pucho mat mai already dara hua hu. I guess iss baar mai pigal gaya.”

The actor also spoke about rumours of Mohsin Khan entering the show. For the unversed, both actors have worked together in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, wherein Kundrra played the role of Ranveer and Mohsin played the role of Kartik while Shivangi Joshi portrayed the role of Naira Naitik.

During the show, Karan Kundrra was loved for his performance and he bonded well with Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. Speaking about the rumours, he said, “Bahut maja ayega agar Mohsin hoga. I think Mohsin aur Shivangi dono ko like aao. Humlogo ne bahut maze kiye the. Humlogo ne ek Bigg Boss kar lia tha pehle hi jab hum lockdown mein bio bubble mein the humne bahut maze kiye usme. Also, Mohsin is a very different person than I am. Matlab kisi kisi ko dekh kar raise lagta hai na ki ye alag hai. Like kafi serious hai. Aur jeetne aap loud ho utna hi vo calm hai, uska alag personality hai. Fir aapko aise lagta ki pata nahi kaise hoga but jab aap milte ho you bond really well.”

Kundrra added, “Same was with Shivangi Joshi. Me and Shivangi bonded like anything. Toh bhejdo please bhejdo bahut maza ayega.”

