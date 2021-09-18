Advertisement

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai seemed impossible without the presence of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. The couple has been associated with the project for a long time and fans are always glued to their scenes. Yesterday, reports were rife that they are bidding goodbye to the show. Is it because of their entry into Bigg Boss 15? Scroll below for the scoop!

Yesterday, rumours were rife that Mohsin and Shivangi are leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in the first week of October. The report further suggested that enough experiments had been done with their characters and makers thought it was time to start a new storyline with new faces.

Advertisement

Amidst it all, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have reportedly been offered Bigg Boss 15. Wait, the excitement doesn’t end there. The duo has been offered a sum of whopping 4 crores to be a part of the show. If they say yes, it’s all about minting money, isn’t it?

It is being said that Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are still in talks with the makers. Their ending for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is yet to be shot but the contestants for Bigg Boss 15 are expected to enter quarantine next week. So, that’s a roadblock!

As per our little birdies, Mohsin Khan has signed the show already! Let’s expect an official announcement to happen soon.

Meanwhile, the list of probable contestants on Bigg Boss 15 is already going viral on the internet. Disha Vakani, Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Marda, Nidhi Bhanushali are some of the contestants expected to enter the house.

Today marks the finale of Bigg Boss OTT. The winner(s) will be entering the Salman Khan hosted show too!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates.

Must Read: When Badshah Was Left Surprised With Varun Dhawan’s Four Butter ‘Naans’ & A Large Portion Of Butter Chicken Diet

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube