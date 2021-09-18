Advertisement

After so much of a wait, we finally saw Raqesh Bapat declare his love openly for Shamita Shetty yesterday. The actress was left speechless and fans went ‘aww’ too. But what does ex-wife Ridhi Dogra think about it all? To begin with, her answer is a classic example of a successful relationship even after a split. Read on for details!

As most know, Ridhi has been actively supporting Raqesh ever since he’s entered the house. She even schooled Kashmera Shah recently who took a dig at the contestant calling her ‘henpecked husband.’

Now, Ridhi Dogra is reacting to Raqesh Bapat’s love declaration for Shamita Shetty. She told Times Of India, “I am happy if Raqesh is happy. It’s his personal space.”

Ridhi Dogra is totally rooting for ex-husband Raqesh Bapat in Bigg Boss OTT. She added, “He is the kind of person that you are seeing on the show. If there are more than two people, it’s a crowd for him. He doesn’t like to scream and shout to say what he wants to, instead he talks to people that he is comfortable with and trusts. On the other hand, Nishant is playing really well and he is also a friend of mine. I know he wanted to be part of this show and he is doing an excellent job. He is entertaining so well and I feel that I am watching my friends’ show with Nishant, Raqesh, and earlier Ridhima being a part of it.”

It was back in 2019 when Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra confirmed their separation after 8 years of togetherness. A joint statement issued by the couple read, “Yes, we are living separately. This decision has been taken with mutual respect and care for each other and our families. We are two best friends who may not be a couple anymore. But our friendship will continue as it always has, through thick and thin. Appreciate if no further speculation is made and heartfelt gratitude to everyone for all the love you have always given us.”

