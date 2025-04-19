Anticipation is running high ever since the makers of the new royal drama Kull dropped its intriguing teaser. We honestly can’t wait for the date for this sinister family thriller featuring Nimrat Kaur, Amol Parashar, Riddhi Dogra, and others.

Read on to find out more about its streaming details!

Meet The Raisingghs — Royals with A Sinister Legacy

The newly dropped teaser gives audiences a chilling sneak peek into the grand yet haunting world of the Raisinggh family. This new series digs into the twisted depths of power, privilege, and suppressed truths. The teaser, released on April 18, paints a grim picture of a royal dynasty where loyalty is bought, love is fragile, and lies run deep.

The show is all geared up for its digital debut on May 2, 2025, streaming exclusively on JioHotstar. Ekta R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor have jointly created the drama under the direction of Sahir Raza. Balaji Digital has produced the royal thriller drama, which brings a blend of murder, memory, and mystery into a tense family drama designed to leave viewers on edge.

Kull stars Nimrat Kaur, Amol Parashar, Ridhi Dogra, Gaurav Arora, Rohit Tiwari, and Rahul Vohra in the lead roles. After Netflix announced The Royals, starring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar as a romantic drama set in a similar world, Kull is here to add a heavy dose of suspense and thrill to the genre.

Nimrat Kaur Talks About Her Fierce Role In Kull

Nimrat Kaur, who takes center stage as Indirani, shared her excitement about portraying one of the show’s most complex characters. According to India Today, she said, “Kull is a reminder that sometimes the darkest secrets are the ones families hide. I play the character of Indirani, who is layered, guarded, fierce, and complex, and it was indeed challenging to bring her to life! This show dissects the legacy of silence and secrets, and I can’t wait for the audience to see how the story unravels. Kull is filled with raw emotion, and I’m so excited for everyone to experience it on JioHotstar.”

Director Sahir Raza also teased the depth of the show, which roughly states, “Kull isn’t just about royal glam; it’s about the silence, guilt, and hidden truths that shape an entire lineage. Every frame carries emotion, and I hope audiences feel every ounce of it.”

Mark your calendar: Kull is all set to premiere on May 2, 2025, exclusively on JioHotstar.

