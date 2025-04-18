One of the sure-shot topics that sails as a story is the power struggle, and JioHotstar is all set to arrive with another web series on the same plot. Starring Nimrat Kaur, Ridhi Dogra, and Amol Parashar, Kull has dropped its teaser and to be honest it does not ring a bell! It is the same old story – too many ‘vaaris’ fighting for a single throne. While it surely is too soon to judge a series by a tease, we do judge a book by its cover!

The teaser for the web series introduces three main characters – Rani Indrani Raisingh who has the absolute power. Played by Nimrat Kaur she seems to know this game better than anyone else. Enters Ridhi Dogra, daughter of Maharaj Chandra Pratap Raisingh!

There are two more heirs to this throne – played by Amol Parashar, and Arslaan Goni. The teaser ends with an intrigue – Ye tedhe medhe rajwaadon mein kaun sabse tedha hai bus ye dekhna baaki hai! But that is the issue with the teaser. I mean, I understand that not every power struggle can be a Game of Thrones, but the blueprint for such power struggles is very similar – there are too many characters and one throne.

Obviously, there will be layers and mysteries that will be unfolded ruining the legacy of the Raisinghs but I hope that it is captivating enough to hold the audiences for good 5 – 6 hours at the least, else it is merely another addition to the already existing list of millions of such stories on n number of OTT platforms!

The teaser has withheld any concrete detail about the plot or any other character, but the disappointment here is that despite creating an intrigue, it fails to excite. The glimpses of the four protagonists also fail to create an impact. Rather, it is the women who capture a little attention!

Kull arrives on JioHotstar on May 2. Check out the teaser of the web series here.

