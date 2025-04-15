Get ready for aafat, because kids this summer will turn into the disruptive cute little princes and princesses after they watch Ne Zha 2 in Hindi! The trailer of the Chinese animated film that took the world by storm with its box office performance has been released in Hindi, and I can totally understand why it has created havoc at the box office!

Remember the time when Shin Chan arrived in India in Hindi and later in other dubbed languages, and every single child in the country started looking up to him for inspiration for plans and tantrums? Now, another source for tricks and tantrums has arrived!

Ne Zha 2 Hindi trailer introduces a prince who arrives with a suave assurance – ‘Ladna hai naa? Isme to main maahir hun!’ And the dialogues for the film are so chirpy and catchy – Waise to bemisaal hun, par daanavon ka kaal hun! Ab maut aayegi tujhe pappi lene!

And finally, in one of the scenes, he announces – Ye bura ladka karega bure logon ki chhutti! Now imagine all your 4 – 10 year old kids mouthing these dialogues like a chant and looking up to Prince Nezha as the leader of their clan!

I am already rolling on the floor laughing and imagining the plight of the poor Indian parents when every kid would be replicating Nezha’s antics at home, just like every kid wanted to be Superman and Spiderman when the MCU wave arrived in India!

Ne Zha 2 trailer definitely promises all the fun and the naughtiness combined together in a film, and I can’t help but pity the Indian parents who would be managing their ‘rajkumars and rajkumaris’ idolizing Prince Nezha, and literally turn into gutsy gundas fighting for the right, taking apt morals but being fierce and outspoken (at times even being over smart)!

So, I am pitying at the Indian parents, although with a Grin because this Chinese Rajkumar is the baap of Shin Chan and Bhai of Doraemon and his fights seem to have a purpose. (I might be scared to admit this but this is Videshi version of Hanuman, only differentiator being Bajrang Bali is our God!)

Ne Zha 2 Hindi is arriving in the theaters in India from April 25. Check out the trailer of the film here.

