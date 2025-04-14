The much anticipated Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins trailer is out now! Netflix has added yet another heist drama to its library and this time, it’s Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat at our service. Scroll below for our detailed trailer review!

First of all, thank god it is not another Bollywood trailer that is super lengthy and gives out a little too much. The 2-minute and 13-second long trailer begins with a menacing look of Jaideep Ahlawat, who’s after Africa’s most precious diamond, Red Sun, worth 500 crores. He seeks the help of a ‘don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi’ types thief, played by Saif Ali Khan. But, of course, there are twists and tales – romance, betrayal, action, and a lot more!

Not only are the stakes high in the Jewel Thief story, but Netflix seems to have shelled out a huge budget for the visibly high-production film. And as always, Siddharth Anand sticks to his signature style of a stylish action spectacle. As for Saif Ali Khan, he’s shelling out Ranvir Singh vibes from Race, truly leaving us excited! Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta look promising in their pivotal roles.

We feel the adrenaline rush, but if there was one factor that I personally feel could be better, it’s the dialogues. I’d still prefer the “kaddu katega, sabme batega” liner over the “cake katega…” Similarly, for someone as charming as Saif Ali Khan as a thief, liners like “maza ayega tere sath khelke” and “I’m a simple thief” did not do much for me. But I hope I’m too early to judge, and Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins surprises me!

Take a look at the Jewel Thief trailer by Netflix below:

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins will premiere on Netflix on April 25, 2025.

