A few days ago, Emraan Hashmi surprised us with a totally new avatar in the teaser of Ground Zero, and now he is promising to deliver a hard-hitting film on Kashmir and its issues with the film trailer! Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the film deals with the never-ending problem of terrorism in Kashmir and India’s struggle to deal with the same!

The premise of the film is clear: 70 soldiers lost their lives in yet another terrorist attack in Kashmir, and the officials decided to bring their best man to the mission – BSF Officer Dubey, played by Emraan Hashmi.

The 2-minute 42-second trailer does not have anything new – it is the regular bomb shots, regular meat chunks scattered on an eerie road in Kashmir after the blast, and an officer getting nightmares as the first-hand witness of the bombing. All these events are a part of Kashmir and just regular stuff for any Bollywood. Then what makes the Ground Zero trailer promising?

Well, the honesty in the frames does not make it another Deshbhakti film. The honesty which Farhan Akhtar offered in Lakshya! He offers the same honesty without any laced jingoism and national chants that make this film look different from the others, and when Farhan Akhtar produces it under his banner, it develops that trust that this will not be another chest-thumping story!

Ground Zero, on the one hand, hints at the giant issue of terrorism in Kashmir, and on the other hand, it promises to make us see the situation through the eyes of a soldier and connect with his battle – emotional, physical, and mental!

The trailer offers only one song in the background, but it captures our attention, making us look forward to the music of the film as well. The film was released in cinemas on April 25, 2025, and stars Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Parmesh, Lalit Prabhakar, Rockey Raina, Rahul Vohra and others!

All in all, when Emraan Hashmi says, “Kashmir Ka Badla Lega Fauji” with his Prahaar and without any roars or chants, I do want to trust him! I’m hoping a good war film is around the corner!

Check out the trailer of the film here.

