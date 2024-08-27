Farhan Akhtar will soon return with a new Don movie, the third movie in his directorial franchise. However, he came under a lot of heat as Shah Rukh Khan will not be seen in the titular role. The Jawan star has been replaced by Ranveer Singh in Don 3. The director finally broke his silence over SRK’s exit from the franchise. Keep scrolling to find out what Farhan said about the entire situation.

Don originally featured Amitabh Bachchan, and the movie came out in 1978. Farhan added a new twist in his remake, featuring SRK as the lead. The film received positive reviews and did well at the box office. They went on to make a sequel to Don 2, which was released in 2011. A few days back, Farhan revealed that SRK was not his first choice for the film; it was his good friend, Hrithik Roshan. However, when he started writing the movie, only Shah Rukh came to mind. HR was a complete sport, and Farhan asked Farhan to go ahead with his instinct. Thus, the Pathaan star was cast in the remake and its sequel.

There has been a long gap between the sequel and the announcement of Don 3, and things have changed a lot over the years. When the buzz about the threequel took over the media, people were hoping to see Shah Rukh Khan in that villainous role, but it did not happen, as Ranveer Singh was announced as the lead of the third film. In a recent conversation with journalist Faye D’Souza, Farhan opened up about SRK’s exit from the project.

A snippet of their conversation was posted on the social media platform X by a user named Aamir Khan. Farhan Akhtar shared his reasons for casting Ranveer Singh, what he had in mind while planning Don 3, and how Shah Rukh Khan did not fit the bill. Age is a factor here. Farhan said, ” When I first started thinking about doing a Don 3, obviously, I thought of writing something with Shah Rukh.”

He then explained, “But somehow we just couldn’t find the right place to be able to take the story to. We couldn’t find common ground on it.” Farhan added, “Let me kind of just rethink what I want to do with the film…” He then started writing Don 3, which took a life of its own and required a younger actor. That is how Ranveer Singh came in. It is similar to when he spoke to Hrithik Roshan about Don, but then Shah Rukh Khan came to his mind while writing it.

As per reports, Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, with Ranveer Singh in the lead role, will go on floors next year. It will feature Kiara Advani opposite Ranveer.

