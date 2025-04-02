If someone ever asks me about the best mythological animation I have ever witnessed, I would not take a second to name The Legend Of Hanuman. The five seasons of the web series on Jio Hotstar have been loved by the audience, and it is all set for the arrival of the sixth season.

The trailer has been dropped, and it is as magnificent as it was in the previous seasons. This season showcases the story of Bajrang Bali, bringing the Sanjeevani booti to save Lord Ram’s brother Lakshman’s life.

The one Sanjeevani chapter forms the essence of this part of the web series, and people have no qualms with the pace of The Legend Of Hanuman since the storytelling part of this web series is as brilliant as the animation part! To be specific, that is just one verse of Hanuman Chalisa – ‘Laaye Sanjeevan Lakhan Jiyaaye, Shri Raghubir Harashi Ur Laaye!’

The characters and conversations around the Sanjeevani chapter of Lord Hanuman’s story are worth your attention! Ravan is declaring war, and the fierce battle begins and turns intense as soon as Lakshman falls down!

It will be very interesting to see how this one chapter unfolds with all the hidden and related stories that lead to this one chapter of Ramayana! Sharad Kelkar‘s voice as Ravana is mesmerizing yet again, and I am scared not to fall for him. One has to literally fight not to fall for Ravana in this web series voiced by the Baahubali voice-over artist!

Driven by devotion and destiny, Hanuman embarks on his greatest challenge yet, crossing vast lands and treacherous oceans to find the mystical Sanjeevani Booti before it’s too late. With breathtaking animation, high-stakes action, and deep emotional resonance, The Legend Of Hanuman Season 6 promises to captivate audiences like never before.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

