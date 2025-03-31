Samantha Ruth Prabhu has turned a producer and the teaser of her debut project Subham has been dropped. The teaser effectively establishes a quirky horror-comedy revolving around a newly married couple and the bride’s unusual obsession with television.

The teaser introduces a new ensemble cast, which adds an element of novelty, focussing on fresh talent aligning with Samantha‘s vision for her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures.

Subham teaser promises quality content that presents a bride obsessed with television. Things go south for the newly married couple as the groom fights with his nature of not being an alpha male, and the bride turns into a maniac obsessed with Television shows!

Interestingly, the teaser seems to be an extended universe of R Madhavan‘s 13B, a horror film that was way ahead of its time! However, while the teaser establishes the premise, it reveals too little about the actual plot, leaving the viewers wanting more.

The one-minute, 56-second teaser successfully blends horror and comedy, which is challenging. But will it strike the right balance between these two genres? This needs to be seen and taken care of.

The visuals are compelling, creating an atmosphere that is both comedic and slightly unsettling. In fact, the frames help create an intrigue! But it will be too soon to comment if the film will sail at the box office. In any manner, it is far superior to the upcoming Hindi horror-comedy, The Boothnii‘s trailer.

For the unversed, Subham is a 2025 Telugu film produced by Tralala Moving Pictures, written by Vasanth Maringanti, and directed by Praveen Kandregula. It stars Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, Shriya Kontham, Shravani Lakshmi, Shalini Kondepudi, and Vamshidhar Goud. The music of the film is composed by Clinton Cerejo and lyrics are by Rehman.

