Netflix is all set for a brilliant thriller titled Test. Starring R Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth, the trailer for the film has been launched in Tamil, Hindi, and other languages, and the best part of this trailer is the suspense and the intrigue that refuses to slow down till the last minute!

The backdrop of the trailer is cricket and politics along with a lot of money involved. Siddharth plays a successful cricketer who is being trapped in something fishy. Meanwhile, there is Madhava who claims to be a righteous man, working for the welfare of the common man.

Nayanthara acts as a bridge between the two, playing a woman struggling to conceive, but her husband, Madhavan, has other plans! All three of them are entangled by a very intriguing plot that is very difficult to decode till the end!

Call me a dil person and no dimaag person, probably because my brain literally refused to detangle all the maze that one witnessed in the trailer! The intense music adds another mystery layer to the trailer. Till the end you cannot choose what the film clearly is about and who is the hero and who is the villain!

While you might choose sides, I choose Siddharth, and I will always choose him. Call it my bias, empathy, or sympathy, but I have always chosen him ever since Soha chose Madhavan over Siddharth in Rang De Basanti! Even here, clearly, Nayan seems to have chosen Maddy over Siddharth; while there is no hint of the same, I am just cooking that up to find some intense connection between the three of them!

Siddharth seems to reveal his true colors in one scene where he is seen strangling a woman, but clearly, I am still not understanding a thing here! It clearly is a Test, as the name of this thriller suggests! However, despite not decoding a thing, I am totally sold on this thriller! Hopefully, Netflix is all set to deliver another banger!

Check out the trailer of the film here.

