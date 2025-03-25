After the 2021 horror film Chhorii was well-received by the audience on Amazon Prime Video, the platform has now unveiled the teaser of the sequel for the same titled Chhorii 2. This time, the audience witnesses the horror quotient being elevated and how! For the unversed, the first installment was a remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi. Here’s our review of the teaser for the Chhorii 2.

Chhorii 2 Teaser Review

Talking about the teaser of Chhorii 2, the film hints at the Nushrratt Bharuccha’s character Sakshi facing new horrors and challenges this time around. She is continued to be haunted by the spirits of little girls and some Ghoongat-clad women. We see a small girl being dragged inside a well and a scene of a newborn baby girl being thrown into a well, hinting that the sequel also revolves around the evils of female infanticide.

While Nushrratt Bharuccha’s performance shines as usual in the Chhorri 2 teaser with the fear, confusion, and courage etched on her face, Soha Ali Khan, as the new addition to the cast also manages to command our attention. By the looks of it, she plays a mysterious and frightening woman whose spirit is haunting Sakshi. In one of the scenes, she can be telling Sakshi that her child belongs to her which could suggest to a macabre backstory attached to her character.

Apart from the intense performances, the cinematography of Chhorii 2 also stands out. The terrifying tone and setting is perfectly captured adding more essence to the horror value. Watch out for a scene wherein Nushrratt Bharuccha’s character is terrorized by the ghosts of several Ghoongat-clad women in a well. The background score further elevates the spine-chilling aura of the film.

After its first counterpart, Chhorii 2 promises to be a gripping watch. The movie also stars Saurabh Goyal, Gashmeer Mahajani and Pallavi Ajay in the lead roles. It is directed by Vishal Furia. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2025.

Check Out The Chhorii 2 Teaser

