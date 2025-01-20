The attack on actor Saif Ali Khan after an attempted robbery at his Bandra residence on Thursday morning has left his fans and the entire fraternity in a state of shock. He is currently recovering at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after having undergone two surgeries. However, did you know, that Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan also once became the victim of an attempted burglary at her residence. However, her husband Kunal Kemmu whom she ws dating back then had come to her rescue timely.

When A Thief Tried To Break Into Soha Ali Khan’s Home

The incident took place back in February 2011 when Soha Ali Khan returned back to her Khar apartment with Kunal Kemmu after attending a screening of the latter’s film. After returning to her first-floor apartment and enjoying a quite dinner and conversation with Kunal, Soha was alarmed by a noise coming from the balcony. Kunal immediately went to find out the source of the noise and was shocked to see a thief trying to enter the Rang De Basanti actress’ house.

In a panic from being caught red-handed, the intruder tried climbing down hastily from the balcony but lost his footing and fell. This led to Kunal Kemmu taking advantage of the situation and quickly nabbing the culprit. After a further police investigation, it was found out that the thief had a history of house robberies and was involved in ten previous cases.

A friend of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu revealed in an old interview with MidDay saying, “When Kunal went to check, he saw the man trying to escape. The thief, in his desperation, lost his balance and fell, giving Kunal the chance to catch him.” Well, talk of a more frightening coincidence in the family.

Meanwhile, the main accused in Saif Ali Khan’s attack case has been caught by the Mumbai Police. The 30-year-old accused who goes by the name of Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad was caught in Mumbai’s Thane area. In the investigation, it has also been found that the man is reportedly a Bangladeshi by his nationality.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Yash Chopra Locked Rani Mukerji’s Parents In His Office For This Reason!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News