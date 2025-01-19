Saif Ali Khan is currently recovering after a life-threatening attack by an intruder who entered his home in the wee hours of Thursday morning. The actor suffered grave stab wounds and underwent two surgeries for the same. However, he is reportedly out of danger now, and his family is standing by his side like a rock. But, there have also been times when the actor’s personal life made many headlines. Saif was earlier married to actress Amrita Singh, with whom he has two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Did you know that he had once revealed to be penniless after paying a huge alimony amount to Amrita?

Saif Ali Khan Had To Pay 5 Crore Alimony Amount To Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan tied the knot with Amrita Singh in the year 1991 after falling in love with her on the sets of the film Bekhudi. However, after 13 years of marriage, the couple separated in 2004. Their divorce was reportedly an unpleasant affair initially, wherein the Devara actor was also not allowed to meet his kids.

In an old 2005 interview with the Telegraph, Saif said, “I’m supposed to give Amrita Rs 5 crore, of which I’ve already given her approximately Rs 2.5 crore. Also, I’m paying Rs 1 lakh per month until my son becomes 18. I’m not Shah Rukh Khan. I don’t have that kind of money. I’ve promised her I’ll pay up the rest of the money, and I will, even if I’ve to slog till I drop dead.”

Saif Ali Khan Confessed To Have No Money After Paying Amrita Singh The Alimony Amount

In the same interview, Saif Ali Khan revealed that has no money after paying all of his earnings to ex-wife Amrita Singh. However, he also wished happiness to Amrita and their kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The Dil Chahta Hain actor said, “Whatever I’ve earned from doing ads, stage shows, and films are being given for my children. I’ve no money. Our bungalow is for Amrita and the kids, and never mind the relatives who’ve joined her after my departure. I want no confrontation with Amrita. She was, and will remain, an integral part of my life. I want her and my kids to be happy.”

Saif Ali Khan later tied the knot with actress Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012. The duo had started a romantic relationship after meeting on the sets of their film Tashan. They are parents to two sons namely Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

