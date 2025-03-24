The trailer of the much-awaited Sunny Deol starrer actioner Jaat is finally here. Not only does this almost 3-minute trailer promise a mass experience, but it also has a tint of nostalgia in the end. However, it is Sunny Paaji’s magnetic and fierce screen presence that is the biggest highlight of this one.

Jaat Trailer Review

The trailer begins with Randeep Hooda, who plays the main antagonist, Rana Tunga, terrorizing a village and committing several crimes against its residents. Such is his terror that the people of the village are even scared to utter him as the main culprit behind the crimes. It is then that Sunny Deol’s character, who is a true ‘Jaat’ enters the scene as the messiah of those who are suffering from Rana Tunga’s atrocities.

By the looks of it, he plays a no-nonsense police officer, Ranjit Singh, who has zero mercy for the baddies. Watch out for the superstar’s ‘Dhai Kilo Ka Haath’ dialogue in the end where he goes, ‘Yeh Dhai Kilo Ka Haath Ki Taakat Pura North Dekh Chuka Hai, Ab South Dekhega.’ This becomes a complete show-stealer in the same. It also hints that Sunny Paaji’s magic will now enthrall the South audience this time. We see an intense showdown between Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda’s character in the Jaat trailer. Apart from Sunny Deol’s fiery aura and screen presence, the film’s adrenaline-pumping action sequences and dialogues also command attention, elevating the entertainment quotient.

Talking about Randeep Hooda, he looks brutal and menacing as the antagonist. His energy matches that of Sunny Deol, and their intense rivalry promises to be one of the most engaging aspects of Jaat. Regina Cassandra also presumably plays one of the villains. We also see Ramya Krishnan’s character, who seems to be playing a politician in a position of power.

Jaat has been directed by Gopichandh Malineni. It also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra Limaye, and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles. It will be released on April 10, 2025.

Check Out The Jaat Trailer

