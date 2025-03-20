The makers of the Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer L2 Empuraan released the trailer of the movie at midnight taking the internet by frenzy. The movie serves as a sequel to Mohalal’s 2019 actioner Lucifer and is directed by Prithviraj himself. The almost 4-minute-long trailer keeps us engrossed in a web of political conspiracies, betrayals, and power play.

L2 Empuraan Trailer Review

The trailer introduces us to the political backdrop of the Kerala elections. We see intense deceit and subterfuge at play for the coveted positions of power. The power-hungry politicians and ministers are shown to stoop to extreme levels to elevate their force.

When all hope seems to be lost, enters Mohanlal’s Stephen Nedumpally aka Lucifer. He is on a mission to again turn savior for the vulnerable and the downtrodden, facing his many rivals in a fierce manner. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character Zayed Masood is shown to be a soldier by the looks of it, but there is an intrigue surrounding his character in L2 Empuraan. Abhimanyu Singh who presumably plays the antagonist also stands out in the trailer.

It will be interesting to see whether Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character will turn out to be an ally or a nemesis of Mohanlal’s Lucifer. We see new additional cast members in Suraj Venjaramoodu, Nikhat Khan, and Game Of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn. While Tovino Thomas reprises his role as Jathin Ramdas in L2 Empuraan.

Mohanlal’s performance is definitely one of the key highlights of the L2 Empuraan trailer. He elevates the swag and intensity of his iconic character with several notches. While Prithviraj Sukumaran is a brilliant complement to him with the duo exuding an electrifying camaraderie. The action sequences, background score, and an intriguing political power play plotline catches our attention and promises to keep us hooked.

Talking about the film, L2 Empuraan also stars Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, and Jerome Flynn in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Deepak Dev. The film will be released on March 27, 2025.

Take A Look At The L2E Empuraan Trailer

