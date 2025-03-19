L2: Empuraan is touted to be the next big thing from Mollywood, and expectations are sky-high. Starring Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, and others in key roles, the magnum opus has the potential to rewrite history at the worldwide box office. While there are still 8 days to go before the grand release, the film has already set a new record in Australia by registering the biggest opening for a Malayalam film.

Solid pre-release buzz

For those who aren’t aware, the upcoming Malayalam action thriller is a follow-up to Lucifer (2019), which was a massive success. Overall, it’s the second installment in a planned trilogy. With the goodwill of the predecessor and the big names attached, the buzz is solid on the ground level. Not just in India but even in the overseas market, the hype could be sensed on the ground through rocking pre-sales numbers.

Creates history in Australia!

Yesterday, the advance booking for L2: Empuraan commenced at the Australian box office. With strong hype among the audience, it registered the biggest opening for a Malayalam film in Australia. What’s more impressive is that the film achieved this feat in less than 24 hours of pre-sales.

With the opening day advance booking of over A$71,500, L2: Empuraan outshined the day 1 collection of Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (A$69,594) at the Australian box office. The third position is held by Malaikottai Vaaliban (A$55,323).

With the sequel factor and the stardom of Mohanlal, expect a smashing opening day collection.

Top Mollywood openers in Australia:

L2: Empuraan – A$71,500+ (pre-sales)

(pre-sales) Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – A$69,594

Malaikottai Vaaliban – A$55,323

More about L2: Empuraan

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Malayalam magnum opus is scheduled to release on March 27, 2025. It also features Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, and others in key roles. It is being distributed by Aashirvad Release and Sree Gokulam Movies. It is also the first Malayalam film to release in IMAX.

