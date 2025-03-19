Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Kayadu Lohar, is a huge success for Kollywood. Surprisingly, it has dominated a magnum opus like Vidaamuyarchi, which was Ajith Kumar’s big comeback film after a two-year gap. Made on a moderate budget, the film has amassed massive returns so far, and yesterday, on day 26, it unleashed a significant milestone at the worldwide box office.

First Tamil film to earn 150 crores in 2025!

Released amid decent expectations, the Kollywood coming-of-age comedy-drama exceeded all projections and predictions. With positive word-of-mouth spreading like wildfire, it entered the 100 crore club in no time, and recently, it also hit the 150 crore milestone at the worldwide box office, becoming the first Tamil film to do it in 2025.

This is a big achievement for Pradeep Ranganathan and the entire team. Actually, Vidaamuyarchi was expected to dominate the first quarter of the year for Kollywood but in reality, a comparatively smaller film has posted massive numbers on the board, which is a good sign.

Latest box office collection update of Dragon

On a day-to-day basis, the collection of Dragon has definitely come down. At the Indian box office, Dragon earned 48 lakh yesterday, taking the 26-day total to 99.21 crore net. Including taxes, the gross domestic total stands at 117.06 crores. In the overseas market, too, it has emerged as a massive success by earning 33 crore gross approx.

Overall, the film has earned 150.06 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 26 days.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 99.21 crores

India gross- 117.06 crores

Overseas gross- 33 crores

Worldwide gross- 150.06 crores

More about Dragon

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, Dragon was theatrically released on February 21. Four weeks after the big-screen release, the film is now all set for its OTT premiere on March 21. It’ll be streaming online on Netflix in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

