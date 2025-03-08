Vidaamuyarchi was touted to be a big comeback for Ajith Kumar, but unfortunately, it was nothing but a worst nightmare for the Kollywood superstar and his fans. Backed by a huge budget, the film ended up earning poor numbers. In India and overseas, it earned much below the expected score, thus securing a disastrous outcome at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the Tamil action thriller was theatrically released on February 6, 2025. It opened to mixed reviews from critics. Thala Ajith shined as usual, along with Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, and others. The film was also praised for its stylish action sequences and visuals. However, other aspects, like the screenplay and overall flawed execution, were criticized. Word-of-mouth was mixed among the ticket-buying audience, thus restricting the film from raking in big numbers.

Vidaamuyarchi’s disappointing run comes to an end!

Vidaamuyarchi started well by earning 27 crores, but afterward, it kept falling lower and lower. After such a start, it added just 54.58 crores in around a month. Overall, the film closed its run at the Indian box office by earning just 81.58 crore net. Including taxes, it earned just 96.26 crore gross. Reportedly, the Ajith Kumar starrer was made on a budget of 185 crores, and as it failed to recover even half of the cost through net earnings, it secured a flop verdict, as per Koimoi parameters.

Overseas, too, Vidaamuyarchi underperformed a big time. After a good start, it didn’t grow much and eventually wrapped up its run at 40.15 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film closed its worldwide box office run at 136.41 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 81.58 crores

India gross- 96.26 crores

Overseas gross- 40.15 crores

Worldwide gross- 136.41 crores

Lowest-grosser of Ajith Kumar post-COVID!

With just 136.41 crore gross in the kitty, Vidaamuyarchi ended up being Ajith Kumar’s lowest-grossing film at the worldwide box office in the post-COVID era. It stayed below Valimai’s 166.19 crore gross and Thunivu’s 200.57 crore gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Get-Set Baby Box Office Collection Day 15: Yet To Cross Marco’s Opening Day, A Huge Setback For Unni Mukundan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News