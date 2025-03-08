Wicked has been welcomed with a warm hug at the box office in Japan. The film has finally been released in Japan, and its Oscar win has surely helped it open with winning numbers in the region. The movie hit the theatres several months after its wide release, and it probably happened for the best as it has bested Doraemon: Nobita’s Art World Tales. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Japanese animated movie is the 44th Doraemon feature film based on the series created by Fujiko F Fujio. It celebrates the 45th anniversary of the Doraemon film series. On the other hand, the Hollywood musical fantasy came out before Thanksgiving Day and is one of the biggest hits of the last year. The film has won two Oscars and was nominated in ten categories. It won the Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Wicked is also the highest-grossing musical film adaptation of all time and the fifth-highest-grossing movie of 2024. It even surpassed Dune 2 to enter the top five-grosser list worldwide. Now, based on Luiz Fernando’s report, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s movie opened in Japan yesterday and is at #1. It collected $950K on Friday, its opening day, which is higher than the Doraemon movie Nobita’s Art World, which also opened on the same day. It has earned $545K on Friday, opening day.

The report further revealed that its opening-day collection is higher than Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka, which earned $725K on its release day. The word-of-mouth for the musical fantasy is positive, and it has received a solid 4.3 stars from the audience, equivalent to an A on CinemaScore. It is reportedly the best reception for a Hollywood musical in the region and is even higher than La La Land and Wonka’s 3.9 stars.

Wicked is expected to earn between $4 million and $5 million in its three-day opening weekend in Japan. The movie by Jon M Chu has collected $473.12 million in the US and $255.92 million overseas, bringing its worldwide collection to $729.05 million. The musical fantasy is available on digital platforms and was released in Japan on March 7, 2025, around five months later.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

