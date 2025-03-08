The Chinese animated feature is slowing down at the box office, yet it is dangerously close to achieving a historic mark in China. It will be the first film to accomplish this in a single market. Soon, it will surpass Avengers: Infinity War and become the sixth highest-grossing film of all time. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie is already a historical phenomenon in the world of cinema and will be remembered for a long, long time. It became the first film to earn $1 billion from a single market in less than fifteen days. It has achieved around eight records in its run since its release. The Ne Zha sequel surpassed the Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home and is now inches away from surpassing the MCU biggie, Avengers: Infinity War.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Ne Zha 2 collected a solid $7.7 million this Friday despite slowing down at the box office in China. The film played over 163k screenings, losing over 1K from Thursday. It registered the biggest 6th Friday in a single market ever, with a decline of -42.1% from last Friday.

The Ne Zha sequel has hit the $1.99 billion cume in China alone in just 38 days. The film is on track to cross $2 billion in China, and with that, it will become the first film to earn that collection in a single market. Ne Zha 2 might even become the only movie to accomplish this feat in the history of cinema.

The Chinese animation has also scored a strong $4.6 million in pre-sales for 6th Saturday, and it is playing over 156K screenings, losing 7K from yesterday. Meanwhile, in the United States, Ne Zha 2 has collected $18.5 million in twenty days. Therefore, the worldwide cume of the movie stands at the $2.02 billion mark. It is $0.03 billion away from beating the global haul of Avengers: Infinity War as the 6th biggest movie of all time. It might be achieved this weekend or next week.

Ne Zha 2, the Chinese juggernaut, was released in the theatres on January 29.

