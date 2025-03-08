Disney gave the top three biggest blockbusters of last year, Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Moana 2. This year, Captain America: Brave New World is doing a decent job, and Snow White will be released in a few days. It reimagines the classic tale, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The Disney live-action reimaginings are often box office successes with spectacular openings. Since the Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot starrer is gearing up for release, will it be able to land in the top 5 biggest debuts list? Scroll below for more.

For the unversed, live-action reimaginings refer to live-action remakes or adaptations of Disney’s animated films, often with significant changes or new interpretations of the original story. This upcoming musical fantasy is already facing a lot of backlash for several reasons, including the reimagining of the Seven Dwarfs and the film’s casting.

Snow White by Marc Webb will reportedly feature Larry Morey and Frank Churchill’s classic songs from the original movie, along with new songs. According to The Hollywood Reporter’s latest report, the film starring Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler is projected to earn between $48 million and $58 million at the North American box office. This is lower than its initial projections, which were between $63 million and $70 million.

Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, Snow White’s current projection is way behind the #5 movie in the list of top 5 opening weekends for Disney reimaginings. The 5th spot has been occupied by Will Smith starrer Aladdin, which collected $91.5 million in its opening weekend across 4,476 theatres in North America. It must defy the industry’s projections and beat Aladdin to grab a spot in the top five.

Check out the top 5 biggest openings by Disney reimaginings below:

5. Aladdin – $91.50 million

4. The Jungle Book – $103.26 million

3. Alice in Wonderland – $116.10 million

2. Beauty and the Beast – $174.75 million

1. The Lion King – $191.77 million

Among these movies, Beauty and the Beast holds the record for the biggest opening weekend ever for March releases. The upcoming Disney movie’s projected range is 47.54% to 36.6% less than Aladdin’s debut weekend collection.

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot’s Snow White will be released in the United States on March 21. The story follows a princess who joins forces with seven dwarfs to liberate her kingdom from her cruel stepmother.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Wicked Japan Box Office: Debuts At #1, Grossing More Than Doraemon’s Latest Installment!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News