Ever since it was first revealed that Rachel Zegler would be the face of the upcoming live action adaptation of Snow White, people were very sceptical about it. When she spoke about the fairytale in a not so positive light later, people were appalled and instantly decided that she was not the right fit.

The actress was trolled for her behaviour, for not looking like the part of Snow White, for her acting skills, and a lot more. Rachel has now spoken up about the hate, trolling and criticism she has received over the months and here’s what The Hunger Games spinoff series star truly felt about it.

Rachel Zegler On Receiving Hate For Starring In Snow White Live Action Adaptation

During a conversation with Vogue Mexico, the actress opened up about facing the brunt of negative opinions about the Disney adaptation which is slated to release in March 2025. “I interpret people’s sentiments towards this film as passion. What an honor to be a part of something that people feel so passionately about,” Rachel reacted to the vitriol around the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rachel zegler (@rachelzegler)

“We’re not always going to agree with everyone who surrounds us and all we can do is our best,” she added and called the adaptation a beautiful and delicate balance between the animated edition from 1937 and getting it set for the new generation of children and young adults. She also spoke about the cultural differences between her own self and the role of Snow White.

“I understand that the conversation comes from the community not wanting to be seen as a monolith, but the reality of being Latino and working in this industry is that we try to represent the entire diaspora,” the 23 year old felt about representing the same in her narrative and carrying it in her heart every day. “No one can ever tell me that it’s not a part of me,” she mused.

Regardless, she is excited about the movie and playing the iconic character of Snow White. “Her superpower is her heart,” Rachel felt and pointed out “her love for humanity, for all living creatures and her fundamental belief that there is goodness in everything.” She finds it beautiful but terrifying.

“That’s something I really believe the world could take advantage of more,” the actress stated. For the unversed, netizens found that she lacked the look required to play Snow White. To add to it, Rachel criticized the original edition of the fairytale, calling it dated and claiming the prince was a stalker. The fans thought it was disrespectful to lead the film after such comments.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Moana 2 OTT Release Date Update: Here’s When & Where To Stream This Billion-Dollar Blockbuster Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News