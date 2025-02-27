The Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively controversy is still fresh and ongoing, and amid that, a new movie teaser of the latter has been released. Another Simple Favor’s official teaser trailer has been unleashed, and it looks appealing, so we had to dissect it. Keep scrolling for more.

Cast & Crew

For the unversed, it is the sequel to the 2018 thriller A Simple Favor, starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. The duo is returning in their respective roles in this upcoming movie alongside Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, and Ian Ho returning as well. The new cast will comprise Allison Janney, Elizabeth Perkins, and the 365 Days star Michele Morrone.

Another Simple Favor is a black comedy mystery movie, like its predecessor, which was also directed by Paul Feig. It is produced by Feig and Laura Fischer. It has been distributed by Amazon MGM Studios. The mystery movie is set to premiere at the South by Southwest Festival. The first film received positive ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it 84% certified fresh, and the audience rating is 73%.

About the Teaser-Trailer

Emily Nelson [Blake Lively] is out of prison and is ready to tie the knot with her wealthy Italian businessman partner. She wants Stephanie Smothers [Anna Kendrick] to be her maid of honor. The wedding is set to take place on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, and the duo reunites there. However, soon, things start to take a dark turn filled with mystery. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.

The teaser trailer is one minute and thirty-eight seconds long. It has garnered only 1.23 million views and 2.9K likes on Prime Video’s YouTube channel so far.

Thoughts on the Teaser Trailer

Blake Lively has a mysterious aura, and Anna Kendrick’s character is wary of that. The negative shade looks good on Lively, and the picturesque location looks visually pleasing. You will be invested in the teaser trailer and eventually want to watch the movie as they maintain the thrill. There is murder, along with some more twists, which will intrigue you to learn about Emily’s actual motives and the reason behind inviting Stephanie. Anna lightens the mood with her comedy in some places, but it does not seem over-the-top at any point. Michele has a limited presence in the teaser trailer, which is expected to remain like that in the film. The focus will be on the two leading ladies. The color palette is vibrant, much like other comedy thrillers. The music is also fitting to the teaser-trailer.

It is not too revealing yet not too concealing either. Another Simple Favor teaser trailer showcases the right amount of things, which Marvel Studios can probably learn from as they have been showing every important thing in their trailers. It looks appealing and might have been a hit if it came out at the cinemas.

Release Date & Teaser-Trailer

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrik’s mystery movie Another Simple Favor will premiere at the South by Southwest Festival on March 7 and be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 1.

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, the OG movie was made on a budget of $20 million and raked in 4.88 times more revenue worldwide, making it a box-office success. It collected $53.54 million in the US and $97.64 million globally. The film is available to rent on Prime Video.

Check out the teaser trailer of Another Simple Favor here:

