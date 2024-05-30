It’s time to put on our detective hats again and step into the world of Sherlock Holmes again. Amazon MGM Studios has given the green light for a Young Sherlock series. The show will take a deep dive into the life of a 19-year-old Sherlock and his beginnings. Guy Ritchie will direct and executive produce the eight-episode series. Ritchie and Tiffin, who most recently collaborated on the film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, will be getting back together. Ritchie’s most recent endeavor is directing two previous Sherlock Holmes movies with Robert Downey Jr. as Holmes, Jude Law as Dr. Watson, and Rachel McAdams as Irene Adler.

With all the wit and charm of Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes features, Young Sherlock will be an irreverent, action-packed origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character. At age 19, Sherlock Holmes is disgraced, raw, unfiltered, and unformed when he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University, threatening his freedom. Diving into his first-ever case with a wild lack of discipline, Sherlock unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever.

Ritchie spoke about the series’ development: “In Young Sherlock, we’re going to see an exhilarating new version of the detective everyone thinks they know in a way they’ve never imagined before. We’re going to crack open this enigmatic character, find out what makes him tick, and learn how he becomes the genius we all love.”

“This exciting, new chapter about one of the world’s best-known literary characters will delight our global customers with its captivating storytelling,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. “With the brilliant creative team, led by Guy Ritchie and Matthew Parkhill, we will explore untold mysteries of how young Sherlock found his way to a life of truth-seeking.”

Kelton originally conceived the project and packaged it with Atkinson. He then partnered with Motive, Gilbert, and Resteghini, who developed and brought the series to Amazon MGM Studios. Gilbert and Resteghini have overall deals with Amazon MGM Studios.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin starred in Guy Ritchie’s most recent feature, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. He will also star in the survival thriller Above the Below opposite Idris Elba. He will also star in the original romantic comedy ‘Picture This’ for Prime Video. His other film credits include The Woman King, First Love, The Silencing, and After Film franchise.

The series will be based on the Andrew Lane set of books, exploring the world set by Arthur Conan Doyle.

Matthew Parkhill (“Deep State,” “Rogue”) is the series’ writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Alongside Ritchie and Lane, Simon Kelton of Inspirational Entertainment, Ivan Atkinson, and Simon Maxwell of Motive Pictures are executed producers. Also, Dhana Gilbert, Colin Wilson, and Marc Resteghini, the former head of series development at Amazon, are executive producing. Motive Pictures has signed Harriet Creelman as a co-executive producer and handles the physical production.

Lane has written eight books in the “Young Sherlock Holmes” series, with the most recently released in 2015. The official logline says, “an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character, presenting an action-packed origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved detective.”

No official update of the release window for Guy Ritchie’s show has yet.

