A year and a half after the horrific snowplow accident, Jeremy Renner is returning to the screen with Mayor Of Kingstown Season 3. The actor proved that the show must go on, as he shot for the Paramount+ crime thriller while still recovering from his injuries.

Apart from Renner’s inspiring journey, the darker theme of the new season has also gotten the viewers hyped as Mike is expected to go on a murderous path. Want to know the premiere date, plot, and cast of Mayor Of Kingstown Season 3? We have got you covered!

Mayor Of Kingstown Season 3: Release Date

Mayor Of Kingstown Season 3 is all set to premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, June 2nd, 2024. The number of episodes in the new season has not been confirmed yet; however, it is expected to feature 10 episodes like the previous two installments. Paramount+ follows a weekly release schedule, so we’ll be able to catch a new episode of the show every Sunday.

Mayor Of Kingstown Season 3: Plot

Stakes are going to be much higher for Mike in the new season as he not only gets involved in a drug war but also faces a Russian mob. Meanwhile, a series of explosions are going to rock Kingstown, adding to his troubles. As tensions escalate, Mike might take matters into his own hands as he is seen pushing someone off the roof in the official trailer:

The official synopsis for the upcoming season reads, “A series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky to end the war, but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions.”

Mayor Of Kingstown Season 3: Cast

As we already know, Jeremy Renner is returning as Mike McLusky, the Mayor. Other actors reprising their roles include Hugh Dillon as Ian Ferguson, Tobi Bamtefa as Bunny, Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky, Derek Webster as Stevie, Hamish Allan-Headley as Robert Sawyer, Nishi Munshi as Tracy McLusky, and Michael Beach as Captain Kareem Moore.

Interestingly, Rob Kirkland, who remained absent from the second season, is returning to the series as Captain Walter. On the other hand, season 3 marks the departure of Dianne Wiest from the show, as her character, Miriam McLusky, was shot in the previous season’s finale. New additions to the cast in the third season include Paula Malcomson, Richard Brake, and Denny Love.

