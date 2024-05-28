In an unexpected pairing, Hidden Strike stars Jackie Chan and John Cena in an action-packed martial arts adventure. They play ex-special forces soldiers tasked with escorting civilians along Baghdad’s infamous Highway of Death. Directed by Scott Waugh and written by Arash Amel, this film emerged as one of the top streaming hits of 2023.

Premiering on July 6, 2023, in the UAE and hitting Netflix on July 28, Hidden Strike didn’t make it to U.S. theatres, leading to a box office total of under $1 million against its $80 million budget. However, it found success on Netflix. According to the “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report” for July to December 2023, Hidden Strike was the sixth most viewed movie, with 73.3 million views and nearly 126 million hours watched.

Despite its massive streaming success, Hidden Strike received lacklustre critical ratings, with just a 24% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 5.3 rating on IMDb. Notably, there were few reviews from top critics. However, the audience score was higher at 55%. So why did so many people watch it? The algorithm likely played a key role, steering viewers towards “Hidden Strike” regardless of its mixed reviews.

During its initial week, the movie garnered 37.8 million hours of viewing time and 22 million views. The combined star appeal of John Cena and Jackie Chan undeniably captivated a vast audience on Netflix. Yet, there’s currently no official confirmation regarding a sequel. So it’s best not to get too excited!

