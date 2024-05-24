Netflix is one of the leading streaming platforms globally, catering to a wide variety of entertainment. Several movies find their home on the OTT platform after their theatrical release, while some are released directly there. The streaming giant has released data on films with the most views from July 1 to December 31, 2023. Gal Gadot’s Heart of Stone has beaten several other movies to grab the #2 spot, but can you guess which movie is at the top of the list?

The movie Heart of Stone featured Gal, Jamie Dornan, and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt in leading roles. The plot revolves around an international intelligence operative who must go on a mission to protect a mysterious artificial intelligence system known as The Heart.

Heart of Stone was directed by Tom Harper. Its reported budget was $150 million, and it is said to be one of Netflix’s most expensive original films. Despite the mixed reviews, the film emerged in a favorable position on Netflix’s global list of most-watched movies from July 1 to December 31.

Let us look at the top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix-

10. The Boss Baby

It was released in 2017. Alec Baldwin portrayed the title character, and supporting cast members included Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, and Tobey Maguire. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, The Boss Baby is at #10 with 61.7 million views.

9. Family Switch

It is a Netflix release that came out in November 2023 and did not receive a favorable reaction from the critics. It featured Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers, Brady Noon, and others in crucial roles. The movie secured the $9 position with its 61.9 million views.

8. The Killer

The 2023 David Fincher action thriller movie starring Michael Fassbender in the lead role is at the 8th spot with 67.8 million views. The X-Men actor plays an assassin, and the official synopsis reads, “Solitary, cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, a killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. Yet, the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool.”

7. Reptile

It is an American crime thriller directed by Grant Singer. It stars Justin Timberlake, Alicia Silverstone, and others in significant roles. The movie received 73.1 million views.

6. Hidden Strike

The action-adventure movie starring Jackie Chan and John Cena, with 73.3 million views, is at the sixth spot on Netflix’s most-watched films list. Directed by Scott Waugh, the story is about “Two ex-special forces soldiers must escort a group of civilians along Baghdad’s “Highway of Death” to the safety of the Green Zone.”

5. The Out Laws

Pierce Brosnan, Adam DeVine, Nina Dobrev, and Ellen Barkin team up for this comedy action, which is at #5 with 83.8 million views. Tyler Spindel directed it. The film’s official synopsis reads, “A straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life. When infamous Ghost Bandits hold up his bank during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws, who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.”

4. Nowhere

It is a nail-biting survival drama about a young pregnant woman named Mia, who escapes from a country at war by hiding in a maritime container aboard a cargo ship. After a violent storm, Mia gives birth to her child while lost at sea, where she must fight to survive. It has received 86.2 million views.

3. Leo

The animated film, voiced by Adam Sandler, Robert Smigel, and Paul Sado, ruled Netflix’s weekly global film list for weeks and has now reached #3 with 96 million views. It is about “a 74-year-old lizard named Leo and his turtle friend decide to escape from the terrarium of a Florida school classroom where they have been living for decades.”

2. Heart of Stone

This Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, and Jamie Dornan starter have a whopping 109.6 million views, earning it the #2 spot on the most-watched movies list.

1. Leave the World Behind

Leave the World Behind by Sam Esmail, starring Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawk, and Mahershala Ali, mesmerized the fans upon its premiere, and it has thus rightfully earned the top spot with 121 million views, 10.4% more than Heart of Stone’s views. The film’s synopsis states, “A family’s getaway to a luxurious rental home takes an ominous turn when a cyberattack knocks out their devices, and two strangers appear at their door.”

