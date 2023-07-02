John Cena might be enjoying his time in Hollywood, but he never fails to visit his roots which belong to the wrestling ring. Adding to the same, WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view witnessed a shocking return of the 16-time World Champion as he came with delightful news for the fans. While this is not the first time the wrestler-turned-actor has shocked his fans with a sudden appearance, this time, it seems pretty amazing for the WWE Universe.

The Leader of the Cenation is expecting the release of Hidden Strike, which will also feature Hollywood action legend, Jackie Chan. His last performance in Fast X was also applauded by the audiences as his character of Jacob sacrificed himself for ‘The Family’. While we never know whether he will return to the Fast and Furious saga or not, Cena’s appearance in the WWE ring was enough to elate the fans, whether you could see him or not!

At the recently held Money In The Bank PPV, John Cena was not billed to star in the event, but due to his successful acting career, he made sporadic appearances at the event. The audiences were on their feet when they heard the entrance theme. As he received a rousing reception from the crowd present at the O2 arena, he even hinted to bring the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania, to the United Kingdom.

John Cena just made a surprise appearance at Money In The Bank. Oh & Stu made the flight as well. #MITB pic.twitter.com/ZayqiYCC0D — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) July 1, 2023

While the London fans got the chills, fans jumped from their seats and cheered in pure delight as ‘The Time Is Now’ started blaring out at the event. John Cena showed up holding his famous “NEVER GIVE UP” towel before sprinting through the crowd and diving into the wrestling ring. “Can you believe this!?” yelled commentator Michael Cole as not many people could.

After the event, the Fast X star was seen posing with the Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View winners with their contract briefcases. As he shocked up the fans, let us know what do you think about him.

