John Cena is soaring with the success of his recently released Fast X movie. While the wrestler-turned-actor has been quite active on social media, he is once again in the headlines. Most of the posts are quite mysterious as he often posts a random photo without any caption or further details. Adding to the same, he has posted a photo of the Indian Prime Minister, which has been getting a lot of attraction from the netizens.

Known for his action-packed performances, the 16-time WWE champion is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. While he is not seen much in the wrestling ring, Cena was recently seen playing the role of Dom and Mia’s brother Jakob in the Fast X movie.

Taking to his Instagram, John Cena posted a photo of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seemingly seen doing his famous movie, ‘You Can’t See Me’. As the PM of India is on his visit to the USA, he is accompanied by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in the photo at the White House. The visit did see a flurry of mega announcements, which also brought a meme fest for the world of the Internet.

Check out the photo of Narendra Modi by John Cena on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

Reacting to the photos, even the official WWE India Instagram account commented, “🇮🇳 🤝 🇺🇸”, marking the friendship between both countries. Another user commented, “Modiji is a Cena fan confirmed!”

This is not the first time, John Cena has posted a post related to India. Reacting to the same, another wrote, “Bro is addicted to india 🗿💗” Another fan of Prime Minister Modi said, “Jalwa h Modi ka world me”

While many are sharing their opinions about the post made by John Cena, let us know what do you think about the photo. For more information, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

