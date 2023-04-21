Earlier this month, the Buddhist spiritual leader, 14th Dalai Lama, made headlines after a video of him kissing a young minor boy on the lips and asking him to ‘suck his tongue’ went viral. Many slammed the leader for the inappropriate behaviour and actress Kangana Ranaut too made comments about it.

The Queen actress attacked the spiritual leader when she shared a Twitter post of an edited photo of Dalai Lama with his tongue out and US President Joe Biden beside him. She shared it with a caption, “The Dalai Lama receives a warm welcome at the White House. Dono ko same bimari hai, definitely dono ki dosti ho sakti hai.”

Kangana Ranaut’s comments on the spiritual leader did not go down well with his followers. A group of people are protesting outside her Mumbai office. The Bollywood actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video of some Buddhists protesting outside her office.

Calling it a ‘harmless joke’, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “A group of Buddhist people doing dharma outside my office at Pali Hill. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone, it was a harmless joke about Biden being friends with Dalai Lama, please don’t misunderstand my intentions”, adding a folded hands emoji. She added, “I do believe in Buddha’s teachings, and his holiness 14th Dalai Lama has spent his whole life in public service, I hold nothing against anyone, don’t stand in the harsh heat, please go home”, with a folded hands emoji again.

Take a look at it below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen next portraying India’s first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama Emergency, which she has directed and produced also under her banner Manikarnika Films. The film also stars Milind Soman, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and late actor Satish Kaushik among others. It is slated to release later this year.

