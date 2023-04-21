Many celebs on Friday woke up to a missing blue tick on Twitter, one of the social media platform’s most prominent and prestigious factors. Users who failed to pay a monthly fee to retain their blue tick were deprived of the privilege. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was also one of them.

For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor is a critically acclaimed and commercially successful star in the Industry. He has delivered some of the finest performances in films like Jab We Met, Udta Punjab, Haider, Kabir Singh and many more.

As several celebrities expressed their displeasure at being deprived of a blue tick on Twitter, a netizen shared a meme on the microblogging site featuring Shahid Kapoor riding a motorcycle- a scene from Kabir Singh. Sharing the meme, he wrote, “Shahid Kapoor on his way to thrash Elon Musk for his Blue tick “MERA BLUE TICK HAI WOH”, #bluecheck, #BlueCheckMark”

Shahid Kapoor also reacted to the meme shared by the user, using his iconic dialogue from Kabir Singh, “Mere blue tick ko kisne touch kiya… Elon, tu wahi ruk main aaraha hu. Haha 😂” Take a look at the tweet below:

Mere blue tick ko kisne touch kiya… Elon, tu wahi ruk main aaraha hu. Haha 😂 https://t.co/fuzsEUds9o — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 21, 2023

Twitter CEO Elon Musk had earlier announced that on April 20, the iconic blue tick would be removed from the accounts that are not paying for Twitter Blue service. And that indeed breathed life on Thursday.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is very active on Twitter, was one of the thousands to lose the blue tick. In a rather humorous post, he wrote, “Aye Twitter bhaiya! Sun rahe hain? Ab to paisa bhee bhar diye hain ham. Toh u jo neel kamal hot hai na, hamaar naam ke aage, u to vaapas lagaay den bhaiya, taaki log jaan jaayen kee ham hee hain – amitabh bachhchhan Haath to jod liye rahe ham. Ab ka, godava jode padee ka?? (sic).”

T 4623 – ए twitter भइया ! सुन रहे हैं ? अब तो पैसा भी भर दिये हैं हम … तो उ जो नील कमल ✔️ होत है ना, हमार नाम के आगे, उ तो वापस लगाय दें भैया , ताकि लोग जान जायें की हम ही हैं – Amitabh Bachchan .. हाथ तो जोड़ लिये रहे हम । अब का, गोड़वा 👣जोड़े पड़ी का ?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

Vir Das posted, “I like this world. To verify an artist, buy tickets, not ticks (sic).” He further added, “Bye blue tick. I’m okay with someone impersonating me on Twitter. YOU deal with the things they call me (sic).” He also wrote, “How about this? If you like what I’m saying, it’s the real me. If you’re pissed off/offended/looking to take action/going to complain to some sort of metaphorical papa, this account belongs to an unverified impersonator. Cool? (sic).”

I like this world. To verify an artist, buy tickets, not ticks 😁 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 21, 2023

Bye blue tick. I’m okay with someone impersonating me on twitter. YOU deal with the things they call me 😊 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 21, 2023

How about this? If you like what I’m saying…it’s the real me. If you’re pissed off/offended/looking to take action/going to complain to some sort of metaphorical papa…..this account belongs to an unverified impersonator.

Cool? — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 21, 2023

So what do you think about Shahid Kapoor’s hilarious take on losing the blue tick on Twitter? For more updates on Bollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

