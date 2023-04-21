Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following, and there’s no denying that. After a gap, Salman has returned to the silver screen with Farhad Samji’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Ever since the makers dropped the official trailer, fans have been waiting with bated breath. This morning, the wait was over, and the film hit the theatres ahead of Eid 2023.

Co-starring Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, the multi-starrer film also sees Venkatesh Daggubatti, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam and others in the pivotal roles. The film is touted to be an out-and-out masala entertainer that is surely an Eidi for all Salman Khan fans.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been trending on the web since morning. Salman Khan’s diehard fans have already watched the film. While some can’t stop praising the film, others have been bashing it left, right and centre. After the movie review, we now bring to you the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Twitter review.

A Salman Khan fan wrote, “POSITIVE REVIEWS For Megastar #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan all Over. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a Perfect Eid Gift from. @BeingSalmanKhan, A Massy Family Entertainer where Salman The Actor Excels accompanied by Good music and BGM A Must Watch!! #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview,” while another said, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan review: An excellent script, brilliant acting, soulful music and perfect direction. All ruined. #EidUlFitr #KisiKaBhaiKisiJaan.”

A third user wrote, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Review: Salman Khan’s Eid offering needs a disclaimer to safeguard your sanity.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Review: Salman Khan's Eid offering needs a disclaimer to safeguard your sanity Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Review Salman Khans Eid offering needs a disclaimer to safeguard your sanity https://t.co/O3hylHtkvI pic.twitter.com/uRJWlKUlXD — JOB MELA (@alokbha59102427) April 21, 2023

Kisi ka bhai kisi ki jaan movie review, overall it's a good movie but here are some funny mistakes#KKBKKJ #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/7872GoDxRB — Ritik Dubey (@MimicRitik) April 21, 2023

A fourth Twitterati wrote, “Audience is liking the movie and their watching Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on first day first show and this is going crazy. #KBKJ1stDay1stShowMadness”

Audience is liking the movie and their watching Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on first day first show and this is going crazy. #KBKJ1stDay1stShowMadness pic.twitter.com/CTXOp08pWX — अsad!!𓄂 (@Being_MohdAsad) April 21, 2023

“#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview One word :- Family Entertainer. Paisa Wasool. Salman Khan’s charm work well. Music is plus point. Puja Hegde is superb. Considering first movie, Shehnaz did a fabulous job. ***1/2 #SalmanKhan #KBKJ,” wrote fifth netizen.

While another said, “Worst movie ever. Here is my review :- Salmon boi entry :- 5/0, Acting :- 5/1 Movie story:- 5/0 All over the movie is Don’t waste money on this shit #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan #KisiKaBhaiKisiJaan.”

Worst movie ever

Here is my review :-

Salmon boi entry :- 5/0

Acting :- 5/1

Movie story:- 5/0

All over the movie is 🤮🤮🤮

Don't waste money on this shit #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan #KisiKaBhaiKisiJaan — Bharat Singh (@BharatS650295) April 21, 2023

Read a few more Tweets below:

Famous Aam Aadmi Critics Vijay Ji Really Loved #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan .A Totally Family Entertainer Made By Megastar #SalmanKhan𓃵 .Just Go & Watch With Your Whole Family At Your Nearest Theatres 🥳🔥🥂#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview pic.twitter.com/v6tGqQ4WIL — 𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐒 (@BeingManas3) April 21, 2023

This afternoon, Koimoi watched, reviewed and rated Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with 1 star and called it the ‘best horror film’ than Evil Dead Rise.

Read the review here!

