Social media star and actress Shehnaaz Gill, who is all set to debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, in a recent interview, shot down the host after the interviewer translated every question from English to Hindi during a session with fans. This comes on the line when Shehnaaz, on various occasions, has shared that she does face a little difficulty in English.

Shehnaaz Gill will soon be seen in her first movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which also stars Raghav Juyal, Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari and Sidharth Nigam, among others. Keep scrolling to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to The Indian Express, Shehnaaz Gill was taking a few questions from the fans during her interaction with Connect FM Canada. The interviewer, however, felt that she might be facing issues with the language, and he soon started translating the fan questions to Hindi. Shehnaaz then decided to take the matter into her own hands and interrupted the host saying, “English mujhe thodi thodi samjah aane lagi hai ab. Itni bhi failure nahi hun main.” Shehnaaz said this while breaking into a laughter as the interviewer then also passed on a smile. Shehnaaz in the past had addressed a similar situation when she once shared her version of Justin Bieber song Peaches.

While crooning the song in a social media clip, Shehnaaz Gill had then captioned the post, “Kaun kehta hai mujhe English nahi aati? Chahe Punjabi touch hai. English, English hi hoti hai, chahe kisi bhi language mein bolo.”

During her latest interview, Shehnaaz Gill was also asked about what she learned from her earlier projects to which she said that many production houses don’t respect actors who are not playing the lead roles and she wishes to change that.

“Everyone should be equally respected. I have experienced in some production houses, a lot of people don’t give much importance to second leads and third leads, I feel everyone should be treated equally,” said Shehnaaz concluding, “When I become a big heroine, I will respect the second lead a lot because I have come from that place.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor’s Reaction In Old Video On Deepika Padukone Being Asked About Having Multple Affairs On National TV Goes Viral, Netizens Go “Yahi Log Ranbir Ko Playboy Bolte Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News