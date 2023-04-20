Tomorrow is EID and a treat for all Salman Khan fans as the actor’s much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will also be releasing in theatres. With just a day left until the release, the film’s actors, including Jagapathi Babu, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and more, were busy promoting the films and giving interviews.

During one such interview, Jagapathi got candid about the film and even opened up about working with the Bhaijaan of Bollywood. JB even got opened up about fighting Salman on the sets. Read on to know all he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Jagapathi Babu opened up about working with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor who will be seen playing the antagonist in the upcoming EID 2023 release said, “With Salman, everything is very simple. He makes it so simple. He guides you. You don’t feel intimidated by him at all because he doesn’t make you feel that way. In fact, we were supposed to have a fight (scene) but due to covid and dengue, we couldn’t, bad luck.”

Recalling what actually happened while working with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and having no reservations about playing a negative role, Jagapathi Babu said, “There was no reservation regarding the role. Bhai wanted me to dye my hair black and look younger. This is because he has this logic and said ‘I can’t fight a person who is older than me.’ So. we had to do that and nothing else. It wasn’t a reservation but something that the character needed.”

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan in the lead alongside Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu. The film also stars Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and many more in pivotal roles. The family drama action film is the remake of the Tamil film Veeram and is scheduled to release tomorrow, April 21, 2023.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor’s Reaction In Old Video On Deepika Padukone Being Asked About Having Multple Affairs On National TV Goes Viral, Netizens Go “Yahi Log Ranbir Ko Playboy Bolte Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News