Kangana Ranaut is well known for her bold takes and doesn’t mince her words while sharing her thoughts about anything. In the past, we have often seen the actress speaking about Indian culture and now once again, she has come out bashing the parents of a little boy, who is holding a placard and making a date proposal to Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika. Keep reading to know more!

Since being back on Twitter, Kangana has spoken her heart out and shared her opinions. Yes, there’s a section that dislikes her statements, and then, there’s another huge section that admires her for being herself. A few days back, she lauded Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the controversial killings of the mafia.

Returning to her latest post, Kangana Ranaut retweeted a picture of a little boy holding a placard that reads “Hi Virat Uncle…Can I Take Vamika On A Date?!”. Commenting on it, she slammed the parents and wrote, “Maasum bachcho ko ye behooda baatein na sikhaiye, isse aap modern ya cool nahi, ashleel aur fool lagte ho.”

Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, recently Kangana Ranaut shared that Aamir Khan used to be her best friend before her much-talked-about legal battle started with Hrithik Roshan. Kangana took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her having a conversation with Aamir on the sets of the TV show ‘Satyamev Jayate’. She also talked about how the Dangal star used to guide and mentor her with her choices.

She added the caption, “Actually mujhe bhi kabhi kabhi woh din yaad aate hain jab Aamir sir was my best friend… jaane kahan gaye woh din.”

