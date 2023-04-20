Parineeti Chopra’s personal life has been the talk of the town for some time. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress’ wedding rumours began to make headlines after being spotted on a lunch date with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Since then, news of them getting rokafied, engaged and even married has been surfacing now and then. While none of them have said anything officially, they let their actions and expressions speak louder than their words.

A while back, we brought you a video of Pari blushing after visiting ace designer Manish Malhotra’s store. Before that, she was seen flaunting a silver band on her ring finger that got everyone thinking if she and Raghav had officially exchanged rings. Scroll down to read the details.

But looks like, if not rings, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have indeed taken a step to take their relationship forward. According to latest media report, Pari and Raghav’s roka is done and have already blocked their wedding dates. Yes you heard that right! Reportedly, the couple has zeroed down on October as their wedding month. However their exact wedding dates are yet to be revealed.

A source close to the couple revealed to India Today, “Parineeti and Raghav‘s roka is done. It was a family affair and they both are very happy. The duo is likely to get married by October-end of this year. Parineeti and Raghav are in no rush and they both have work commitments that they need to take care of before getting into the wedding festivities.”

The report further states that October-end is the time when Parineeti Chopra’s cousin and global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also be in India for the Jio MAMI Film Festival. “Sources indicate that Parineeti’s wedding will coincide with her sister’s visit to India,” stated the report.

Well, as of now, there’s confirmation on the same. We shall wait for the couple to make an official announcement.

