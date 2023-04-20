Legendary Bollywood filmmaker Yash Chopra’s wife, Pamela Chopra, passed away this morning at the age of 74. The demise has shocked Bollywood as many are sharing their condolences for the lost soul. Pamela was also a playback singer and a film writer and producer in her own rights. The reason reported for her death is an age-related illness, as she was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital for the past 15 days.

Pamela was the mother to filmmaker Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra. The doctors at a Mumbai hospital put her on a ventilator, but her health further deteriorated. More details about her demise are awaited.

Yash Chopra’s wife was recently seen making an appearance in The Romantics. It was one of her rare appearances where she talked about her relationship with Yash Chopra when he was a budding filmmaker. Throughout the journey of Yash Raj films, Pamela went on to become a pillar of support to Yash Chopra. Pamela has also been credited as a producer for numerous hit projects made by Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra and their production, Yash Raj Films.

During the appearance on the YRF documentary The Romantics, Pamela Chopra shares how Yash Chopra faced many sleepless nights before the release of his first film as a producer Daag in 1973. She shared that Yash would often reach out to her to understand how the female perspective works in the cinema and was worried about how the audiences will react to it.

Taking to social media, YRF’s official social media handle shared the news in an official statement. It read, “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection.”

Yash and Pamela Chopra tied the knot in 1970 as their families met through a common friend, and they got into an arranged marriage. Some of her hit numbers are from the movies like Kabhie Kabhie, Noorie, Kaala Patthar, Silsila, Chandni, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

We mourn the death of the passing soul and wish the family the strength to get over the tough time.

