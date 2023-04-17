Rani Mukerji has come a long way in her career. She has carved a niche for herself and made a special place in the hearts of fans. Her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway has been winning a lot of praise. But her role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai remains one of the most loved characters. She has essayed the role of Tina and recently shared her experience with the song ‘Koi Mil Gaya’. The actress said that she was petrified after wearing a mini-skirt for the first time.

On Sunday, Rani attended an event where her co-star Kajol was also seen. It was a mini Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reunion as both were seen together on stage. At the event, Kajol asked Rani how she managed to dance to the “Koi Mil Gaya” song while wearing a small dress. “When I saw her in that, I thought, ‘It doesn’t look like she can move anything, how is she going to do that!’ But she was brilliant, flawless and so very graceful,” Kajol said. On this, Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway replied, “The honest answer is I don’t know it myself. I just went with the flow. I was only 17 years old and till such time, I hadn’t worn such a short skirt ever in my life. So when Karan and Manish (Malhotra) presented the outfit to me it was a gown, which kept getting shorter and shorter till I reached the set. When the outfit was taken to the cameramen, he looked at it and said, “Oh is this for baby Sana” and they were like, ‘No it is actually for Rani’ so he got a fright!”

However, the actress credited the whole team for making her comfortable. But she did say that the incident left her “petrified”. Speaking further Rani said that she received a lot of support from the team, especially from Karan. “He made me feel very confident. I was petrified walking on top of that platform because all the boys and girls were below, looking up, so that was quite a nightmare for me. When I saw myself on screen, I was also shocked,” Rani added.

Note, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released in 1998. It was written and directed by Karan Johar and produced under Dharma Productions.

