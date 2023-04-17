Ranveer Singh was recently in the news for his alleged fallout with Yash Raj Films’ head Aditya Chopra. It was reported that YRF has decided to drop the actor after Jayeshbhai Jordaar tanked at the Box Office. However, the reports were addressed by a YRF insider who called them rubbish.

But it was being speculated what the actor’s next big film on the screen would be. His name was speculated for Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama but things didn’t materialise. Now it is being reported that the Ram Leela actor is making a comeback with his lucky charm Sanjay Leela Bhansali again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If reports are to be believed Ranveer Singh is back with the director who in real terms has made him the superstar he is by giving him career-defining roles in Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Baiju Bawra. Now, Ranveer and Bhansali are ready to collaborate on their fourth project together. Scroll down for details.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up for his next film Baiju Bawra remake with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the leads. A source close to YRF confirmed the reports. “They will suggest that Ranveer has been thrown out of Baiju Bawra. But Bhansali has made up his mind to work with Ranveer and Alia on that project.” said the YRF insider.

In the same conversation, the source also rubbished the rumours of the Cirkus actor having a fallout with Aditya Chopra post-Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s debacle. Calling out these rumours, the source added, “Who says Adi and Yash Raj don’t want to work with Ranveer? Adi loves Ranveer, and even today, Ranveer doesn’t sign a single project without running it through Adi. Ups and downs do not dictate long-term business associations in this industry. Rajesh Khanna had nine flops, but he bounced back with Yash Chopra’s Daag. Ranveer, too will be back in a big way with Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. It will be the biggest hit of Ranveer’s career.”

Ranveer Singh is now gearing up for the release of his next big film with Dharma Productions, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, opposite Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. His name has also been associated with a three-part Pan India film with Shankar. The duo was earlier collaborating for Anniyan remake, but the film was shelved for legal matters.

Must Read: Jaya Bachchan Feels The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar “Should Be Sent To Mental Asylum’ For His Character’s Comments Of Calling Madhuri Dixit ‘A Leprous Prostitute’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News