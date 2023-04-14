April 14 marks several festivals in India. From celebrating Baisakhi in the Northern part of India to Assamese celebrating Bihu, the entire nation is soaked in the festive vibes. Since morning who’s who of Bollywood has taken to social media to send warm wishes to their fans on the big occasion. However, owing to an unintentional mistake, Bollywood’s dream girl Hema Malini got trolled for her wish on Twitter.

The Dream Girl actress has often courted controversies for different reasons. She was recently in the news for ditching luxurious cars and travelling by metro to beat the Mumbai traffic. The actress was also seen happily obliging to selfies with her fans in the metro during their commute. Scroll down to read why she is currently making headlines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, when Hema Malini wished fans on the festivals, she got trolled for mistaking ‘Bihu’ for Bihar’s festival. “It is the Harvest season now. Tamizh Puthandu (New Year), Baisakhi (Punjab), Bihu (Bihar) and Pohela Baisakh or Naba Barsha (Bengal) are some of the festivals celebrated. Wish you all a wonderful festival month,” tweeted the Dream Girl.

Soon after receiving backlash, she acknowledged it and apologised for the same. Hours later, she posted a photo and wrote, “By mistake I have put Bihu is a festival celebrated in Bihar. I am sorry! That should read Bihu, festival of Assam.”

However, even after tendering an apology, netizens didn’t accept it and trolled her again. Commenting on the same, a user wrote, “At least pay @GettyImages,. What’s with the watermarked image?”

While another said, “Aap Aquadguard bechiye, oh ho maaf kijiye ga Kent!!” A third netizen said, “Bihar ko pyaar se Bihu bolte honge, isliye confusion.”

A fourth netizen sarcastically said, “Its okay jaya bacchan ji, it happens.”

Meanwhile, what are your thoughts on Hema Malini getting trolled. Do let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi, for more updates!

Must Read: Hera Pheri 4: Has Farhad Samji Stepped Back From Directing The Akshay Kumar Starrer? Says, “Jab Announcement (Officially) Aayegi, Aap Mithaai Ka Dabba Leke Aana”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News