When Shilpa Shetty Kundra emerged as the winner of Celebrity Big Brother sixteen years ago, she not only made history as a South Asian woman, but it marked many firsts — she went on to become a popular culture figure worldwide dressed in Indian wear that could rival top international designer gowns at all major red carpet events, and she turned her overnight global fame into solid investments by diversifying her interests (from fitness to fashion, from babycare to hospitality).

Her ascent to the top has not been devoid of obstacles, but her success is a direct result of her visionary mind, which led her to numerous ventures, hard work, and smart investments.

In her early years, the reality TV star collaborated with brands whose philosophies aligned with her own holistic approach to wellness. Being a pioneer in fitness, she continues to inspire millions with her Simple Soulful by Shilpa Shetty app, which is now powered by artificial intelligence. It offers a comprehensive approach to yoga, physical fitness, meditation, nutrition, and mental fitness.

Shilpa Shetty has been able to propel her consumer-product endeavours such as Fast&Up, Mama Earth Baby Care, Ayuga Skincare, and Hunar online courses by consistently enhancing her relatability and presence.

Despite being a successful entrepreneur, her name remains in demand among brands. She is the spokesperson for Yakult, Exo, Emami Shampoo, Emami Navratna Ayurvedic hair oil, Nestle Milky Bar, Godrej Nupur hair colour, Good Morning Milk, Ghee & Curd, Nourish Chakki Fresh Aata, Dal, and Dry Fruits.

Shilpa Shetty and Bastian opened a restaurant in Mumbai that serves well-balanced food that is popular with both locals and tourists. Her newest eatery, Bizza, is gaining popularity for its artisanal pizza, creative shakes, and desserts.

