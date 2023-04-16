Priyanka Chopra and her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan was once upon a time talk of the town. But you won’t believe this chemistry had a spark even before the two paired together for the first time in Farhan Akhtar’s film Don. In fact, it was even before PeeCee made her Hindi film debut.

Before her entry into the film world, Priyanka participated in a beauty pageant and was one of the much-talked-about contestants. She made her way to the finale where she first interacted with SRK. During the finale, Mr. Khan, one of the judges, asked PeeCee, the finalist, an intriguing question.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the question-answer round, Shah Rukh Khan gave Priyanka Chopra a choice of three men to marry, including himself and he was sure she would pick him. But PeeCee’s answer and choice of man could stun you as well. Scroll down to read this interesting episode.

During Miss India 2000 finale, the Citadel actress was asked a question by none other than Mr. Khan. Looking at PeeCee he tried to calm her down saying, “I am as nervous as you are, I go meek in the presence of beauty.”

The Pathaan actor then went ahead and asked a very long question. He said, ‘Hypothetically if you were to marry one of the following, who will it be? An Indian sportsman, like Azhar bhai — who would take you all around the world, make your country proud and make you swell with pride. Or an artistic businessman with a difficult name to pronounce like Swarovski, who would bedeck you with jewels and fine necklaces and you would never have to buy a chandelier for your house ever again.”

However, the question’s third choice was rather interesting and Shah Rukh Khan was sure that Priyanka Chopra would go for this choice, which was the actor himself. He continued with the question, “Or you would go for a Hindi film star like me, who has nothing better to do than to give you a complicated multiple-choice question about a hypothetical wedding like this. And before you answer, let me tell you, whatever your answer is, none of it will prejudice my marks for you. I am sure Azhar Bhai and Swarovski won’t mind.”

Priyanka Chopra, while answering the question, admitted how difficult these three choices are. However, she was very clear and confident with her answer: “If I was to choose one of these three very difficult choices, I would go for a sportsman.” The diva was appreciated by a thunderous clap from the audience. She continued, “Because when I come back home, or when he comes back home, I know I will be there to be his support to tell him I am proud of him, just as India is. To be able to tell him, ‘Hey look, you did your best and you are the best,’ and I will take immense pride in my husband who will be a man of strong character if he can bring so much pride to my country.”

You can watch the video shared by a Youtube handle ‘Your Thoughts Please’, here.

You can watch the video here



The actress went to represent India at Miss World 2000 and brought the crown home. She later made her Hindi film debut in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy as the second lead. Priyanka will be next seen in the web series Citadel. She is expected to make her Hindi film comeback with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara.

Must Read: When Govinda Was Clueless About Spending Money He Earned Through Films & Thought Of Buying 100 Trucks Or 100 Autorickshaws

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News