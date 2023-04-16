Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hedge has been recently in the news for baseless rumours of her alleged affair with her co-star Salman Khan. Now, the actress has clarified another rumour about her; this time, it was related to an expensive car. Keep reading to know more!

There were reports that her producer gave the actress a swanky car as a gift since he cared for her. However, the name of the producer was not mentioned. It was said that the car was given to the actress so that she could reach the sets on time without any hassle.

In a recent interview, Pooja Hegde reacted to these rumours floating about her and made it clear that now she is used to reading such stuff about her and it doesn’t bother her that much. Scroll down to read what she said!

Addressing what is being reported about her, Pooja Hegde in an interview with Bollywood Bubble said, “I keep reading stuff. My parents send me articles with a question mark saying, ‘Is it true?’ The random things I get sent to me. Recently it was that the producers of some films bought me a car to keep me more comfortable. I sent a screenshot to my producer saying your surprise has been ruined. Agar badnaam kare to at least give me the car.”

A few days back it was reported that the Beast actress is in a relationship. Responding to such reports she said, “There’s something new about me in the papers all the time. I read it and say, now it’s this. I can’t keep giving answers to people.”

Reportedly, Pooja Hegde was said to be dating Salman Khan. The actress refuted the claims and clarified the same. In an exclusive interview with ETimes, the actress said, “What do I say to that? I keep reading things about myself. I am single. I love being single. I am genuinely concentrating on my career right now. I am hoping from one city to the other city, that’s my goal right now. I can’t even sit and address these rumours anymore because what do I do now?”

Pooja is gearing up for Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari and others. The film releases on April 21.

