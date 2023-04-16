John Abraham was going through a rough patch as his films weren’t doing well at the box office. Thankfully, Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback vehicle turned out to be a historic success all across the globe, and John too got well-deserved attention. His performance was on par with SRK, and he nailed his character as Jim. Now, the latest we learn is that the actor has backed out of Akshay Kumar led Awara Pagal Deewana 2 and the reason behind it is Pathaan.

For the unversed, it was back in 2019, John tasted his last success with Batla House. His dry spell ended with Pathaan and equations have now totally changed for the actor. Even there are chances that he might become a part of YRF’s Spy Universe in future too with speculations around Jim’s spin-off are in full swing. With such things happening, It seems that John is going to focus only on action entertainers now.

Yes, you read that right! As per Pinkvilla’s report, John Abraham has already backed out from Sajid Khan’s 100% and he might even drop out of Akshay Kumar-led Awara Pagal Deewana 2. The report states, “John was looking to diversify his line up with comedy and masala entertainers too. In fact, he had signed on for 100% directed by Sajid Khan and was in advanced talks for Awara Pagal Deewana 2. But the success of Pathaan has changed it all and John isn’t in the mood to do a comedy film anytime soon. While he has backed out of 100%, the conversations of Awara Pagal Deewana 2 have taken a back seat with the makers already exploring other options.”

Keeping aside comedy films, John Abraham is looking for some serious action stuff and has already discussed the possibility of a spin-off to Jim’s character from Pathaan. “The hunt is on and we would have an update on a film or two from John in a month’s time in this space. It’s also work in progress for a spin-off to his character of Jim and mostly, the film will go into production in the next two years. Yash Raj Films and John have discussed this idea and believe the character has enough potential to blow big,” the report states further.

If it’s real, it’s a big step taken by John Abraham. It’ll be interesting to see how he proceeds in his career hereon!

