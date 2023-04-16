Salman Khan is recently gearing up for his Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Recently, he removed his shirt to shut down trolls who said that the actor’s six-pack abs are a work of great VFX. Bhaijaan flaunted his perfectly toned abs and told the audience that it was not fake or graphics.

Fans love a shirtless Salman and it is a fact. But do you know how & when did this become a trend? Although the actor went shirtless for his debut film Maine Pyar Kiya, the thing became a trend in the late 90s.

It was in the song ‘Oh Oh Jane Jaana’ from the film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya that a shirtless Salman Khan stunned the audience. However, the real story behind Khan going shirtless for this song is quite funny.

The Sultan actor himself revealed the story behind his shirtless song during a show. Salman was on Zee Tv’s Saregamapa promoting his film Antim when he narrated the funny incident. Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya was directed by Sohail Khan.

The team had to shoot for the iconic song ‘Oh Oh Jane Jaana’ in Mud Island. Salman Khan narrates, “I had build muscles at that time. Vikram Phadnis was the designer for the film. WHen he brought my shirts on set, they all fitted like a blouse on my body. New costumes would have taken time. So, I decided to shoot it without a shirt and the director, Sohail, agreed.”

Salman further revealed, “When we saw the shots, all of us liked it and we decided to keep it as it is.” So him going shirtless on screen was a totally unplanned thing. Later it became a trend with the Tiger actor, removing his shirt once in most of his films.

However, talking about his shirtless trend, Sultan actor in an interview with Rajat Sharma had an interesting take. On his appearance in Aap Ki Adalat, the actor said that he believes his chiselled body will inspire fans to workout and not spend their evenings drinking and doing things that will hamper their body in the long run.

Salman Khan has been recently in the news after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress, Palak Tiwari made a statement that said that the actor wants women on his sets covered and dressed properly. However, Palak clarified her statement later. Their Eid film releases on April 21.

