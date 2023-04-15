After nearly three years, Salman Khan is set to return to the silver screen in a full-fledged role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. As the film is ready to hit the big screens next week, the superstar is leaving no stone unturned to promote it. Fans are also eagerly waiting for the film to release in theatres.

As the buzz around the film is on the rise, the superstar has decided to keep popular pricing according to the demand. Since the film is releasing on the festival Eid, it is expected the footfalls for the flick will be enormous, thus making it houseful shows.

Salman Khan demands a massive fan following among the masses. Contrary to recent big releases, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ has opted for popular pricing instead of Blockbuster pricing. It’s seen as a masterstroke by several trade experts, reports Box Office Worldwide. All recent big releases, ‘Pathaan’ released with higher ticket rates.

This move will ensure higher admits, especially in smaller centres. The film will be released across 4000 plus screens. The film’s advances will start on 17th April and will release on Eid on 21st April. While the film is helmed by Farhad Samji, the film will also feature Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari and others in pivotal roles.

Salman Khan starrer is a massy action drama, a remake of the South film ‘Veeram’ which was released in 2014. The South actioner stars Ajith Kumar and Tamannaah in the lead, while Vidharth, Bala, Santhanam, Nassar, Pradeep Rawat and Atul Kulkarni are in supporting roles.

The film received positive reviews from critics and became successful at the box office. The film was remade in Telugu as Katamarayudu (2017) and in Kannada as Odeya.

